First Peoples Climate Justice Lead (First Peoples Identified Role)
24/11/2022
22/12/2022
$100,000.00 - $100,085.00
Permanent - Full Time
Melbourne
Other
About Us
Oxfam is a global movement of people working together to eliminate the inequalities that keep people in poverty.
At Oxfam Australia, we believe all lives are equal and no-one should live in poverty. We believe that in a wealthy world, poverty is unjustifiable and preventable, that the present state of inequality and injustice must be challenged, and that with the right support, people can change their lives for the better.
We are part of an international confederation of 20 organisations (affiliates) working together with partners and local communities in the areas of humanitarian, development and campaigning, in more than 75 countries.
All our work is led by five core values: Accountability, Empowerment, Equality, Inclusiveness and Sustainability.
As an organisation undertaking work both locally and internationally and in humanitarian response, we take our duty of care seriously to safeguard children, young people and adults and recognise that we must meet community expectations and the trust placed in our people to maintain the highest standards of conduct with children. Therefore, our people are required to comply with the One Oxfam Child Safeguarding and Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse policies and sign the Oxfam Australia Child Safeguarding and One Oxfam Employee Codes of Conduct.
Job Description
An excellent opportunity to join Oxfam Australia's First Peoples team.
Permanent, Full-time, 35 hours per week
Melbourne based
The Role
As the First Peoples Climate Justice Lead you will work within the First Peoples Program and with team members, OAU justice leads, partners, and allies, and collaborators with Oxfam Australia's program, advocacy and campaign teams and the broader Oxfam Confederation, particularly those within the Asia - Pacific region. You will be responsible for overseeing the development, management and review of the First Peoples climate justice advocacy and campaign strategy and brokering access to technical and advisory support as required.
You will engage in a range of organisational processes, including strategic planning, policy development, external engagement, fundraising and resource growth.
Desired Skills and Experience
A little about you (the key selection criteria)
To be successful in this role you will have:
Previous experience working with First Peoples and the demonstrated ability to communicate sensitively and effectively with First Peoples. This commitment will be shown by the capacity to understand Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and cultures; identify issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today; and communicate respectfully.
Demonstrated academic qualifications and technical knowledge or the equivalent knowledge and experience of climate justice, climate finance, just transitions and resilient development, or equivalent.
Demonstrated experience in brokering and facilitating strategic partnerships, including but not limited to working across networks, allies, academia and the private sector.
High level of cross-cultural communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work across a range of cultural contexts.
Our people are at the heart of everything we do. We care deeply about creating a safe and inclusive workplace where our people feel valued, respected and impowered. We are committed to providing equal opportunities and encourage applicants with personal experience of the forms of injustice we seek to address to apply for opportunities at Oxfam Australia.
Applicants will be required to show proof of their right to work in Australia with the subject to satisfactory clearance of a Police Records Check, and Counter Terrorism and Aid Diversion Check.
We give priority to protecting the health, safety and wellbeing of our people, supporters, and the communities we work with. If successful you may be required to provide evidence of your COVID-19 vaccination or approved medical contraindication prior to commencing employment with Oxfam Australia.
This is a First Peoples Identified role only open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
The filling of this position is intended to constitute a special measure under section 8(1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth), s 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic) and s 27 of the Discrimination Act 1991 (ACT).